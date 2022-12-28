TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,987.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 803,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 787,431 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

