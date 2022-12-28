Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 793.6% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,403.0 days.

Tsumura & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

About Tsumura & Co.

Featured Stories

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

