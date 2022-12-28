Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 793.6% from the November 30th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,403.0 days.
Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock remained flat at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.89. Tsumura & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.
