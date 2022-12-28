Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 18,005 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $804.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,412.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,788,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 713.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

Featured Articles

