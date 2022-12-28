Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 201.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,493,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,117 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.