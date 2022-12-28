Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,851,000 after buying an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

