Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Belden by 483.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Belden Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Belden stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

