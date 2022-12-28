Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $4,697,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 59,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $200.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.