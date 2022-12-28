Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

MMM stock opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

