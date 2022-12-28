UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR
UDR Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
See Also
