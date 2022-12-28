UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

UDR Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

