UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2022

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,113,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,654,000 after purchasing an additional 946,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 31.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,272,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,624,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.