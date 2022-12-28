Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $56.08 million and $478,807.04 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,650.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00610077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00250847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00039001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055402 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18636069 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $462,526.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

