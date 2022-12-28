United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Trimmed by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,218,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

