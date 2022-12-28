United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Up 0.6%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 50,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 60,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the period.

