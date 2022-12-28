Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 16429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.
Upstart Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 36.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at about $5,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 527.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
