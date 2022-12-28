USD Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.38 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.57 or 0.05291629 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495362 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.60 or 0.29349703 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,371,649,935 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
