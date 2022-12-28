USDX [Kava] (USDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $254,604.96

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00005104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $94.81 million and approximately $254,604.96 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,650.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00610077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00250847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00039001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

