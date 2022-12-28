Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 227.72 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12. The company has a market cap of £98.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,393.75. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.32).

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

