Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust stock opened at GBX 227.72 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.51. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12. The company has a market cap of £98.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,393.75. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 189 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.32).
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
