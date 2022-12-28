VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF makes up about 2.7% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.67% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

