Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.62. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $324.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

