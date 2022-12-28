Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in B2Gold by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in B2Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 916,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

B2Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

