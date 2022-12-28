Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 7.29%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

