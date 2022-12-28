Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.