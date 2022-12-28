Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $545,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.23 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

