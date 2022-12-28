Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.37.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

