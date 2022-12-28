Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 137,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Brown Financial Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 290.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 107,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 160,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,641,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.