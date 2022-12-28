Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,389. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.