Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 31,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,389. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

