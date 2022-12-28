Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,089,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.97. 2,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

