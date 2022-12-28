Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,881. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.