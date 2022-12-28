Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 575,034 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

