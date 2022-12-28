Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.51.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.