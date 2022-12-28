Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VNQ traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.