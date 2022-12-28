Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Choreo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $89,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.49. 5,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,906. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $285.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.