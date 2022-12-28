Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,358. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.24.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
