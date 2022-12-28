Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,065,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.