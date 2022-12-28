Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $190.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

