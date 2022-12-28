Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Up 3.3%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. Approximately 3,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 910,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Insider Activity

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $436,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,738,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,120,284.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.