Venus USDC Price Hits $0.0218 on Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.89 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02177243 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,875,592.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

