Verasity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $24.57 million and $2.10 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010558 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.