Veritaseum (VERI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,823.76

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for $44.24 or 0.00267969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $95.11 million and $8,823.76 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

