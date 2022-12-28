Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $26,211.65 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,717.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00409589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021515 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.64 or 0.00871146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00094810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00610207 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00256547 BTC.

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,762,085 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

