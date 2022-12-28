Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 4.8%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 2,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

EVTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

