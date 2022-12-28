Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,800 shares, an increase of 736.1% from the November 30th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.44 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

