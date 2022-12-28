Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces $1.98 None Dividend

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.9765 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE NIE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,715. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $30.48.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
