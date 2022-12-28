Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.20

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 385889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Volkswagen from €225.00 ($239.36) to €150.00 ($159.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.40.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

Volkswagen Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.3469 dividend. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.36%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

(Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.