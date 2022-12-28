Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 334.4% in December

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 334.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IDE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

