Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.21 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $2.29 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Walken has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.58 or 0.05388502 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00496043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,884.81 or 0.29390769 BTC.

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.