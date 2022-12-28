Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

