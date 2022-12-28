Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.48

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.48 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 487806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.