Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $71,059,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,697,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,453,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PFFV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,508. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $27.84.
