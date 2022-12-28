Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $3.12 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after acquiring an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after acquiring an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 201,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,207,238. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

